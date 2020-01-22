OH: ex-officer sentenced for urinating on girl

This has been called one of the most humiliating things someone can do to others.

A former Cleveland police officer has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years – for urinating on a 12-year-old girl.

When defendants enter the courtroom, at times it is difficult to believe what they have done.

That was true of many in the courtroom of judge Wanda Jones, including the 12-year-old victim’s father.

As a man I can’t see how another man could do something like that, let along a man who has taken an oath Unidentified/Victim’s Father/face not shown

It is people like you that cause mankind to distrust Unidentified/Victim’s Mother

Solomon Nhiwatiwa faced sentencing today, but judge jones chastised Euclid police for what happened when the victim and her mother tried to report the crime and had to wait for hours.

The fact that it wasn’t taken right away is quite disturbing to this court. Judge Wanda Jones, Common Pleas Court

Judge Jones took into account that not only did Nhiwatiwa stopped to offer the victim a ride while she waited here for her school bus at this corner, but he got in his car, drove off and returned, parking on this side street and walked up to her relieving himself on her head and body.

But she must be given credit, the only reason Nhiwatiwa isn’t facing rape or even more serious charges is the victim’s actions herself.

It’s been said you know we’re not here because she was raped, she wasn’t kidnapped because she did everything she was supposed to do not because this defendant did everything he was supposed to do Jennifer Driscoll, Assistant County Prosecutor

Nhiwatiwa offered an eight-word apology.

The judge said “anything else?”

I’d like to take responsibility, apologize for what I did. Solomon Nhiwatiwa, Former Police Officer

The court is not convinced of your remorse. Judge Wanda Jones, Common Pleas Court

The former officer also has to register as a sex offender