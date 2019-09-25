Ohio Appeals Court rules security video showing Jefferson Co. judge being shot will not be released

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The security video showing Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese being shot will not be released to the media, that’s according to an Ohio Appeals Court.

The shooting happened back in August 2017 outside of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The 3 judge panel with the 7th District Court of Appeals in Youngstown ruled that it shouldn’t be released because the video is a security record.

The panel agreed with Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin in saying that releasing the video could put other judges and courthouse staff in danger.

The Ohio Court of Claims previously ruled the video doesn’t contain information used to protect a public office from “attack, interference or sabotage” and should be released.