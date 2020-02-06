Ohio bill proposes reduced penalties for failing to disclose concealed handgun

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If you’re stopped by a police officer and are lawfully carrying a concealed gun, when should you tell them you have it?

That’s the question being asked at the Ohio statehouse.

Last year Representative Scott Wiggam’s bill made it through the House before dying in the Senate. Along the way he got seven Democrats to vote with him, but a change to the bill could derail the bipartisan support he enjoyed.

Right now if you get pulled over you must “promptly” notify the officer if you are carrying a concealed weapon.

We do not know what that means. I mean, you can go look up promptly, as law enforcement will tell you in the testimony before, be we don’t know what that means.” Rep. Scott Wiggam (R) Wooster

Rep. Wiggam’s bill replaces the word promptly with a set point in time, when the officer asks for your identification. You could also satisfy the law by informing them anytime before that.

My bill is a compromise bill.” Rep. Scott Wiggam (R) Wooster

​Some Democrats have issues with another change made in the bill.

It reduces the penalty for failing to notify.

​My first concern is that we’re removing any criminal penalties. In fact, we’re reducing the criminal penalties so low that that it is no more than a parking ticket.​ Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson (D) Toledo

​We’re taking it to a civil penalty, so we think that’s even better. It’s better for people to keep their jobs. It’s better for people to not get in trouble with any type of misdemeanor.” Rep. Scott Wiggam (R) Wooster

​Last time this bill was brought forward it has a Democrat joint sponsor. That is not the case this time.