Ohio celebrates Moses Fleetwood Walker Day

OHIO (WTRF) – The Buckeye State is celebrating Moses Fleetwood Walker Day this Thursday.
Walker was born in Mount Pleasant Ohio, and grew up in Steubenville, and he became the first African American man to play Major League Baseball. He played at Oberlin College and the University of Michigan, before debuting for the Toledo Blue Stockings on May 1st, 1884.
His brother Welday would become the second African American MLB player, debuting on July 15th, 1884. In addition to baseball, Walker was also a writer, an inventor and a business owner. He passed away in Cleveland on May 11th, 1924, and is buried in Union Cemetery in Steubenville.