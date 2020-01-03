Ohio child dies after being scalded in bathtub

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 2-year-old girl is dead after she was found scalded in a bathtub.

According to Bellefintaine police, officers were dispatched to a home on Euclid Avenue around 1:14 p.m. Monday on a report of a child with a burn injury.

When officers arrived, medics were already at the home, performing chest compressions on the child.

According to a police report, the child was left in the tub the night before when the person watching her went to change another child’s diaper. When that person returned, she said she found the child had turned the hot water to high and had been burned.

The burns were treated in the home with lodocaine ointment the next day. After the ointment was applied, the child began to have a seizure and became unresponsive.

The incident and cause of death remain under investigation. No charges have been filed.

