WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County Commission made the decision Wednesday night, that as a courtesy, they will hold a public comment session before implementing a noise ordinance.

Commissioners say the ordinance only pertains to Ohio County residents, who live in unincorporated, outlying areas, and that an ordinance would have no effect, and will not be enforceable, in municipalities within the county.

Residents, who live in the county’s outskirts, brought the excessive noise issues to commissioners’ attention in recent months.

Commissioners encourage anybody who has an interest or can provide input to come to the public comment session being held next month.

According to Commission President Randy Wharton, people who live in these unincorporated areas, live in the country, mainly to enjoy peace and quiet.

“I think our attempt is to try to start out with a working document that can be enforceable for the more severe cases and serve as an instrument whereby law-enforcement can administer warnings when need be. But really just something that is fair to everybody and I think the final document will show that that’s what that is. These are not uncommon. They exist in municipalities all over the state and in some counties also. Randy Wharton, Ohio Co. Commission President

The public comment session is set for September 13th at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers located on the second floor of the Ohio County Courthouse.

If you cannot attend the session, you can send in your comment by mail.

You can head on over to our website wtrf.com for the Commission Office’s address at Ohio County Commission Office, 1500 Chapline Street, Room #215, Wheeling, West Virginia 26003.

You can put it to Randy Russell’s attention.