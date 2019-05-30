Ohio Co. Schools Admin. review test scores, set goals for next year

The Ohio County School Administration gathered Thursday for their annual Leadership Summit to evaluate their district’s performance over the year.

The Summit allows educators to review state test scores and brainstorm new practices to improve areas that need work.

“A lot of benefits come about from the opportunity to collaborate, to share best practices and strategies,” said Kim Miller, Superintendent of Ohio County Schools. “Always looking at ways to better ourselves and our school systems, which is a betterment for our community.”

Students and the Administration benefit from the annual Leadership Summit.