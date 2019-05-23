Ohio Co. Schools summer meals program begins in two weeks

Ohio County Schools may be out for the summer but that isn’t stopping them from making sure their students are getting a healthy meal during break.
In about two weeks, Ohio County Schools will continue its summer meals program, offering free breakfasts and lunches to any local student.
No pre-registration is required nor any proof of income. Any child between the ages 2-18 are welcome to stop by and grab a nutritious meal.
Meals will be distributed at 14 locations throughout the county, starting Monday, June 3.
Times and dates do vary and the program will run until late July.
Here’s a full list:
- Bridge Park Pool
- June 3-July 19
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Wheeling Heights Pool
- June 3-July 19
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- 36th Street Pool
- June 3-July 19
- Snack: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Chambers YMCA
- June 3-July 19
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Salvation Army 33rd Street
- June 3-July 19
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Hil Dar
- June 3-July 19
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- North Park Apartments
- June 3-July 19
- Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Oglebay Park (Wagon Shelter)
- June 3-July 19
- Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-12:00p.m.
- The Children’s Museum
- Camps Weeks: June 17-June 28, July 8-July 19
- Lunch: 11:15 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Wheeling Park: WVU STEM Camp
- June 10-June 14
- Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m
- Lunch: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Woodsdale School
- June 17-July 10
- Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Wheeling Middle School: Police/Fire Academy
- June 24-June 28
- Breakfast: 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Warwood Elementary School
- June 3-July 19
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Warwood Middle School
- June 3-July 21
- Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.