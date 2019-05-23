Ohio Co. Schools summer meals program begins in two weeks

Ohio County Schools may be out for the summer but that isn’t stopping them from making sure their students are getting a healthy meal during break.

In about two weeks, Ohio County Schools will continue its summer meals program, offering free breakfasts and lunches to any local student.

No pre-registration is required nor any proof of income. Any child between the ages 2-18 are welcome to stop by and grab a nutritious meal.

Meals will be distributed at 14 locations throughout the county, starting Monday, June 3.

Times and dates do vary and the program will run until late July.

Here’s a full list: