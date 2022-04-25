WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — And the winners are…

On Monday night, The Ohio County Schools Board of Education announced this year’s Teacher of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year winners.

Bridge Street Middle School Teacher Shawna Safreed is the Ohio County Schools Teacher of the Year.

She teaches 7th grade reading and has been teaching for the last 13 years.

While Teaching Assistant Heather Blakely received the Service Personnel of the Year award.

Blakely is a teacher’s aide at Ritchie Elementary in the special education department.

She aids children with autism.

Anyone who knows me knows that every single day I am so grateful to go into my classroom. I’m so grateful to spend my day with my students. My students are truly part of my family and I tell them that. They mean everything to me and I truly love every single day because of them. Shawna Safreed, Teacher of the Year Winner

I feel very fortunate. The students, who I work with, I feel that I am their voice and I just love to be there and help be their voice. Heather Blakely, Service Personnel of the Year Winner

Our congratulations to both winners for their hard work and dedication in the classroom.