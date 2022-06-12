(WTRF)–In response to the tragic mass shootings across the country, the House passed a gun control bill on Wednesday.
The Protect Our Kids Act raises the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle as well as the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.
7News heard from US Congressman Bill Johnson and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.
Senator Brown says an 18-year-old should not be able to walk in on his Birthday and to purchase a firearm.
We’ve got to do something. Our congress has to break its addiction to the gun lobby campaign contributions and do the right thing to make sure that that 18-year-olds can’t get access to these kinds of guns with no background checks and no waiting periods.SEN. SHERROD BROWN, (D) OHIO
Congressman Johnson says we send 18-year-olds to war and around the country they are trialed as an adult but yet we tell them they can’t own a firearm until they are 21.
They’re focused on a repealing the Second Amendment inch by inch and holding the American people hostage to their rights to keep and bear arms.US REP. BILL JOHNSON (R) OHIO
He says that is a violation of the second amendment.