(WTRF)–In response to the tragic mass shootings across the country, the House passed a gun control bill on Wednesday.

The Protect Our Kids Act raises the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle as well as the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.

U.S. House Passes Gun Control Bill

7News heard from US Congressman Bill Johnson and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

Senator Brown says an 18-year-old should not be able to walk in on his Birthday and to purchase a firearm.

We’ve got to do something. Our congress has to break its addiction to the gun lobby campaign contributions and do the right thing to make sure that that 18-year-olds can’t get access to these kinds of guns with no background checks and no waiting periods. SEN. SHERROD BROWN, (D) OHIO

Congressman Johnson says we send 18-year-olds to war and around the country they are trialed as an adult but yet we tell them they can’t own a firearm until they are 21.

They’re focused on a repealing the Second Amendment inch by inch and holding the American people hostage to their rights to keep and bear arms. US REP. BILL JOHNSON (R) OHIO

He says that is a violation of the second amendment.