WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 900 kids came out to the Highlands today to take part in a special tournament that is continuing to grow year after year.

Ohio County Archery hosted its 6th annual A Shot in the Park Archery Tournament today at the Highlands Sports Complex. After hosting the tournament at Wheeling Park High School for 5 years, the tournament moved to the Highlands Sports Complex to allow for more targets and more archers shooting at once.

The tournament featured 905 kids in grades 4-12 from 3 different states and 60 different schools.

Archers competed from two different distances, one from 10 meters away and one from 15 meters away. At each distance, the archers got a practice round and then 3 rounds that were scored.

Ohio County Archery Coach Rick Thomas shares just how unique the sport and tournament is.

“The Highland sports complex is phenomenal up here. I mean, you couldn’t ask for a better place to have a tournament. Look at this football field, and with all the targets and all the ability, we can have 120 kids shooting. Archery is about concentration and focus and repetition, doing the same thing over and over again. Archery is exciting because anybody can do it.” Rick Thomas – Head Coach, Ohio County Archery

The top two teams in each division were recognized with a trophy, and the top 7 girls and top 7 boys in each division were also presented with an award.