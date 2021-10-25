Ohio County Board of Education holds regular meeting

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Board of Education meet this evening for their regular meeting to discuss a variety of issues.



This week will mark the start of Dr. Kim Miller’s “superintendent forums,” in which herself along with other school officials will travel around to Ohio County middle and high schools to speak with students directly about their concerns and ideas.



Ellen Culler was also presented with the West Virginia Art Education Association 2021 Elementary Art Educator Award. Culler took some time to describe a bit of her own teaching philosophy with those in attendance.

ELLEN CULLER, 2021 Elementary Art Educator Award recipient: “I push them to think on higher levels, take risks, think outside the box, and I push kids to do their personal best and to hold themselves accountable, because all of us in this room believe in kids. We know what they are capable of doing.” Ellen Culler, 2021 Elementary Art Educator Award Recipient

The board also congratulated Elm Grove Elementary School students for raising $1,000 for the American Cancer Society.



The board’s next meeting will be on Monday, November 8th. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.