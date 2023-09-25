OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Last week one of our local schools received one of the highest honors that a school can receive, and officials have been celebrating ever since.

At Monday night’s Ohio County Board of Education meeting, the board took some time to honor the teachers of Ritchie Elementary School for their efforts that allowed Ritchie to be named a National Blue Ribbon School.

Superintendent Kim Miller praised the teachers for their ability to instill pride within their students, and said they have helped put Ritchie on the map.

“And I always tell the staff that I’m only the head coach of this team. They are the ones that create the game plan and make sure that it happens.” JOHN JORDEN, Principal, Ritchie Elementary School

Principal Jorden also went over some of the details on the application process. He says it’s a proud day to be a Hornet, and that he may never stop wearing that Ritchie blue.