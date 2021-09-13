Ohio County Board of Education votes yes on a 30-day mask mandate

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio County BOE met at Steenrod Elementary School tonight to discuss back-to-school COVID guidelines. 

They now are putting a 30-day mask mandate in place for their schools. The vote was 4-1 in favor of the temporary mandate.

You’ll recall that just a few weeks ago the Ohio County Board of Educated voted to recommend, but not require masks…leaving it up to the individual choice. That was also by a vote of 4 to 1. 

With COVID numbers rising over the past few weeks, Ohio County had been just one of four counties across the Mountain State not under a mask mandate. This past Friday, Wheeling Park was forced to cancel their game against Villa Angela-St. Joseph due to COVID issues.

Governor Jim Justice also spoke out in his Friday COVID briefing about Ohio County’s lack of a mask mandate, along with Mingo, Putnam and Pocohontas counties.

