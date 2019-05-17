Ohio County BOE approves Bridge Street Middle renovations

A big topic for the Ohio County Board of Education on Friday surrounded the renovation of Bridge Street Middle School.

Board members officially approved renovations, including a new entrance for students, new flooring and ceilings in classrooms, and a new roof.

Ohio County Schools Assistant Superintendent Rick Jones said this is just another step in the district’s goal to upgrade and improve county schools.

Jones added work is scheduled to start at the beginning of the summer and should finish before students return in August.

“It’s a lot of work, but the renovations will be great for the community. They supported this bond package. I think they’re going to be really happy with all the work that’s going to be happening here very soon,” Jones said.

Other renovations taking place this summer include installing new bleachers and a new HVAC system at Wheeling Park High School.

According to Jones, Triadelphia Middle, Steenrod Elementary and West Liberty Elementary are next up for renovations.

Stay with 7News for updates.