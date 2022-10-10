OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Board of Education met tonight for their regular meeting, with the primary issue being student performance data.



Walt Saunders, the Director of Federal Programs and the person in charge of the OCS strategic improvement plan, broke down the data for the board members. He explained how the testing procedures worked, and how teachers and administrators can analyze it.

Not all of the data is available to the general public. CLICK HERE to see how the schools in Ohio County fared. You can also examine data for other counties and schools across West Virginia.