Ohio County BOE moves ahead with their graduation despite new restrictions from the governor

The Graduation is still on in Ohio county, despite Governor Justices mandate on crowds being no more than 25 people for events.

Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller announced during tonight’s Ohio County Board of Education meeting, that as of now, there are no plans to adjust the current graduation ceremony at WesBanco Arena set for August 2nd.

Dr. Miller stated that social distancing will be enforced and that the event is deemed essential.

This is an essential event, which we believe that graduation is an essential event. We know how important it is for our kids to have that experience. We don’t wanna throw out a plan, cancel the plan, then have another plan. So we’re trying to stay the course that this is what we wanna do. Dr. Kim Miller

Superintendent, Ohio County

Graduation will be held August 2nd inside WesBanco arena, the school board is hopeful that the event will happen as planned.