WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF)

A new American flag and a West Virginia State flag have been gifted to the Ohio County Commission.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, commissioners thanked representatives from the American Legion Wheeling Post 1 for the flags.

Commander Kevin Brown, who found out that the commissioners were in need of two new ones, says legion members are more than willing to replace flags upon request from the community.

“Veterans hate to see flags tattered in any way. Worn, ripped, torn, we don’t like it. It’s an honor to see the flags when they’re well taken care of and they can give them to us and we have a ceremony. We call it a retirement ceremony and we will retire those flags and destroy them properly.” Commander Kevin Brown, American Legion Wheeling Post 1

Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard thanked commissioners for a $2,000 donation to help pay for everything from honor guard clothing to funeral expenses for its members.