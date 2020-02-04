Ohio County Commissioners hear from potential medical marijuana businesses

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County Commissioners received three letters from companies interested in setting up West Virginia medical marijuana businesses within the county.

According to the laws in place, they had to obtain a letter from local government stating no zoning problems existed.

While the county has no zoning ordinance which applies, that request from Chris Yeager’s Appalachian Cannabis Company and others kicked off an hour-long discussion at Monday night’s meeting.

Yeager said that he had no plans to open a grow site in Ohio County, just a dispensary.

He went on to explain the rules for grow sites in West Virginia to Commissioners.

Ultimately Commissioners gave the company a letter saying Ohio County has no zoning ordinance in place, but limited that letter in scope.