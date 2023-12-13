OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A library card isn’t what most people would call a work of art.

But the Ohio County Public Library wants theirs to become just that.

They’re holding a competition, challenging area artists to submit their bios, a few samples of their work, and an idea for the new library card.

They’ll pick two to three winners and work with them to create art that will grace future library cards, bookmarks, and library pamphlets.

They’re looking for art that reflects a certain theme.

“One of the requirements of the submissions is that they fit into one of Wheeling Heritage’s six themes of history and development, which are very broad categories that cover Wheeling History and local history. Things like transportation in Wheeling, the river, unions in Wheeling and local culture.” Ellery McGregor | Head of Marketing, Ohio County Public Library

The winners will each receive $1000.

And they will retain the right to their work–to make money from their art in the future.

The deadline for entries is December 22.