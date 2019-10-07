Ohio County Magistrate reappointed

Wheeling, WVA (WTRF) — Ohio County Magistrate, Janine Varner, was reappointed Monday morning.

She will start again in 20 days.



She took and passed her GED.



This has been confirmed by her attorney Teresa Toriseva.

Judge Ronald Wilson swore Magistrate Varner in after she took and passed her GED.

Magistrate Varner was suspended without pay on September 18th.

The Court of Appeals believed that Varner has engaged or was currently engaging in serious violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

