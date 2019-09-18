Ohio County Magistrate suspended without pay

(WTRF) The Supreme Court of Appeals has ordered Ohio County Magistrate Janine Lea Varner suspended without pay.

The Court of Appeals believes that Varner has engaged or is currently engaging in serious violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

Varner will also be prohibited from hearing any further civil or criminal matter or perform any other judicial functions during the disciplinary matter.

Varner can request a hearing on the issue of her suspension and has thirty days to do so.

