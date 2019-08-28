Ohio County man admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – David E. Beazel, of Triadelphia, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms violation.

Beazel, age 49, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Beazel, a person prohibited from having a firearm, admitted to having three rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and a revolver in June 2017 in Ohio County.

Beazel faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.