Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Ohio County man admits to firearms charge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio County man admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – David E. Beazel, of Triadelphia, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms violation.

Beazel, age 49, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Beazel, a person prohibited from having a firearm, admitted to having three rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and a revolver in June 2017 in Ohio County.

Beazel faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter