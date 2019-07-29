Ohio County man sentenced for firearms charge

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a little-known device called a “bump stock” is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is moving to officially ban bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms. A […]

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Xavier C. Coyle, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 24 months incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Coyle, age 29, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” in May 2019. Coyle, having previously been convicted of a felony, admitted to having 9mm pistol in December 2019 in Marshall County.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.