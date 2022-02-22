WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) Things are looking promising.

Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo told Ohio County Commissioners Tuesday night that COVID cases in the county have come down since last week.

Vargo told commissioners this week’s numbers are in the single digits daily.

He says last week there were about 40 cases in total for the entire week.

According to President Randy Wharton, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital has closed one of its COVID wings.

Wharton also says the good news is people are still continuing to get their boosters.