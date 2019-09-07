Ohio County Red Cross volunteers might be coming home this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

The American Red Cross in Wheeling has two volunteers deployed in South Carolina, providing relief efforts in Hurricane Dorian’s wake.

Bobby McCormick and Gary Kepler were deployed last week.

A Red Cross spokesperson said the two volunteers might be coming home on Sunday as Dorian drags struggles its way up North.

The Red Cross has deployed more than 2800 responders to support relief efforts.

As of Saturday, they have committed $2 million for relief efforts in the Bahamas. The Red Cross is also helping provide shelter for evacuees from the Bahamas to West Palm Beach, Florida.

