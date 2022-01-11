Ohio County residents will get emergency services 24/7…It’s set to start immediately

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) It’s been a few years in the making and now it is a reality.

Ohio County Emergency Medical Services will begin providing round-the-clock coverage in the county set to start immediately.

According to Commission President Randy Wharton, instead of 12 hours of coverage, the county’s emergency medical services department will provide advanced life support 24/7 to residents in the county.

On Tuesday night, the Ohio County Commissioners also approved that two-part time paramedics will become full-time employees to help with the effort.

Until now, Ohio County Emergency Medical Services covered the county from 6 AM until 6 PM.

Now paramedics will cover the county from 6 PM to 6 AM as well.

Wharton says seven volunteer fire chiefs in the county have been suggesting commissioners make the move to bump up the coverage to 24 hours a day to help assist volunteer firefighters who answer emergency calls throughout the county.

Wharton says Tueday’s decision was a collaborative one.

“Between the volunteers and the Ohio County EMS and the Wheeling Fire Department you’re going to have a lot of very well-trained people on the street should you or one of your loved ones need advanced life support.” Randy Wharton, Ohio County Commission President

Again, according to Wharton, the increased coverage is set to begin immediately.

In other commission news, the commissioners congratulated Commissioner Don Nickerson on his appointment to the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

On Tuesday, Nickerson was confirmed by the West Virginia Senate.

Wharton says he will now begin discussions with Commissioner Zach Abraham about how the two will go about filling Nickerson’s vacancy on the commission.

Nickerson vacates his commission seat in May.

According to Wharton, he and Abraham will select an interim commissioner who will stay on until the general election in November.