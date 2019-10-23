Ohio County W.VA. (WTRF)- It’s expected to give a boost to special education in one local school district.
Ohio County Schools was awarded $5,000 from the Martha Parlin Trust on Wednesday.
Special Education Director Leah Stout says this money will help the department buy essential items such as a C-Pen reader for visually impaired students, two evacuation chairs, and a table stand for students with disabilities.
She says this money is important for the students.
When they see electronics that we got that put them side by side with their peers, they light up.Everyone gets excited, teachers, parents and the studentsLeah Stout- Special Education Director
The donation was thanks to WesBanco, which serves as the trust’s manager.
- First Lady meets with Congress members on drug policy
- Lawmakers: Gun control, USMCA have taken back seat to impeachment inquiry
- Ohio County Schools awarded $5,000 from Martha Parlin Trust
- Lawmakers air concerns about Facebook cryptocurrency
- Congress frustrated over VA death investigation in Clarksburg