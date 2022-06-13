WHEELING, W.Va.( WTRF) — Ohio County Schools Board of Education said thank you to 29 retiring employees Monday night at a reception held in their honor.

All together their service totals 713 years according to Superintendent Doctor Kimberly Miller.

Doctor Miller presented each retiree with a certificate of appreciation.

She says the retiring teachers and service personnel members were also given a lifetime pass to Wheeling Park High School athletic events.

I could not be more proud as a superintendent. So many people work so hard every single day so to have them receive accolades for their accomplishments is just a very proud moment and the work that is done here in Ohio County Schools every day is amazing, but this special time we couldn’t be more proud. Dr. Kimberly Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

Also on Monday night, the board recognized Wheeling Park Performing Arts Teacher Bill Cornforth.

Cornforth is one of 18 teachers to receive a Tony Award Honorable Mention for Excellence in Theater Education.

Cornforth says it was a total surprise until last Thursday when he found out that his former students and colleagues nominated him for this year’s award.

They sent in a total of 50 letters to show their support.

Board member Chris Carder is retiring and was honored Monday for all of her good work over the many years of service to the district.

And Tridelphia Middle’s Assistant Principal Drew Villani was recommended by the board as Bethlehem and West Liberty Elementary Schools newest principal.