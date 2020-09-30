Ohio County Schools gifted Martha Parlin Trust donation

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools has received a donation of more than 6,000 dollars from the Martha Parlin Trust. The money will be used for and iPads for the special education program. The purchase of iPads allows those with special needs to send messages to their teachers expressing their needs. The funds will also be used for a Kapwing package, which provides closed captioning for hearing impaired students.

“Those lectures that the teachers are prerecording for our students on the digital platform are then converted to closed captioning for our students in need,” said Leah Stout, the Ohio County Schools special education program director.

“When we found out we were getting this money, every special education teacher in our school was thrilled. Having the opportunity to get money like that on such short notice is essential, especially in special education and we greatly appreciate that,” said Justin Goneau, a special education teacher at Wheeling Park.

Ohio County Schools would like to thank Martha Parlin Trust officer, Anthony Habbit, who serves as a senior vice president for WesBanco, for the contribution.