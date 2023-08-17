WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The professional and service staff members at Ohio County Schools had a “Snow Day” right out of the gate to begin the school year – but this isn’t the type of snow day you might be thinking of.

Superintendent Kim Miller held an opening session featuring guest speaker and author Dennis Snow – a full-time speaker, trainer and consultant helping others in customer service, employe development, and leadership.

Dennis Snow worked with the Walt Disney World organization for over 20 years and wanted to emphasize to Ohio County Schools staff the importance of keeping up with their beautiful facilities.

”I always like to use the example of imagine going to Disney World and you see Cinderella smoking a cigarette, you know, the impact that would have. People remember you forever. From first grade, I remember people from my elementary school, my teacher, the custodian, the librarian – I remember. And so how important it is to recognize the impact that you have. It all comes down to moments – real little moments of helping create that connection with somebody.” Dennis Snow – President, Snow & Associates

Superintendent Miller thanked Liberty Distributors, McKinley Architecture and Engineering, and Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration for partnering with Ohio County Schools on this presentation.