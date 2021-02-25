Ohio County Schools to move to five-day model days after saying it wasn’t feasible

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Miller announced Thursday the school system plans to move to a five-day in-class platform beginning March 15.

Miller said that means schools would finish the final 11 weeks of the school year under the five-day model.

As part of the plan, schools would operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesdays so that teachers would have time to prepare remote-learning lessons for fully-remote students and students who have to quarantine. Ohio County Schools will submit a waiver to the West Virginia Department of Education to remain on the four-day platform until the five-day platform begins.

Our intent is to move into the five-day model for the last 11 weeks of school. It’s very exciting to make that happen. We are doing everything possible to do what is best for our students, and we believe they need to be in schools. We still have a significant population (19 percent) of remote learners, so it’s very important that we maintain the remote piece for the students who need it. And, our teachers have done an excellent job with the remote learning they’ve prepared for their students. Dr. Kim Miller, OCS Superintendent

Miller met with school system administrators before making the decision to move to the five-day model. She also thanked the school system’s teachers and staff members for their excellent work and dedication under such difficult circumstances. Miller thanked parents of Ohio County Schools students and the community for its patience.

There will be obstacles, but we have time to prepare. This is important, and we are going to move forward in the best interest of our students. Dr. Kim Miller, OCS Superintendent

