Ohio County Schools work on ways to improve safety protocols saying students are their number one priority

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) Ohio County Schools administrators have been working closely with principals, staff members and the director of student services.

At Monday night’s Ohio County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller spoke with 7News specifically about how the district is working with Ohio County Schools Student Services Director Raquel McLeod.

McLeod works directly with elementary curriculum.

According to Dr. Miller, the district is working with McLeod on ways to upgrade safety protocols at the elementary level.

This comes following the January 4th incident at Warwood Elementary when a 6-year-old boy went past the school’s office to the front doors and walked halfway up Cherry Hill until a stranger picked up the child and called the police.

Dr. Miller says safety of the students is a number one priority.

As with any safety policy we’re constantly trying to get better at what we’re doing so that we’ll continue to refine what we have in place now and just be able to have a better tracking in place for our kids. Our staff does a great job of taking care of our kids, but we can always do better and we can continue to work through the procedures to make sure that our schools are as safe as they possibly can be. Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools, Superintendent

There are a total of nine elementary schools in the district and Dr. Miller says Raquel McLeod has been working closely with elementary teachers in the pre-k, kindergarten and first grades.

