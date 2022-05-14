OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Ohio County Special Olympics group faced off against the Sheetz staff in a fundraiser softball game Saturday afternoon.

The money from the event will go towards equipment and travel fees for the athletes competing later in May at the Special Olympics in Charleston.

Terry Goodwine is the Director of Ohio County Special Olympics.

She says this organization allows children with special needs to try new things and participates in sports.

The athletes love it, they really look forward to it. It gives them something to do. They’re so excited right now. We’re doing softball and corn hole, and in October, we do football and volleyball. In December, we do bowling and then we start basketball in March. Terry Goodwine, Director, Ohio County Special Olympics

Goodwine says Sheetz has helped them countless time fundraise.

She says they are always looking for more athletes and volunteers as well as donations.