Ohio County Circuit Clerks Office warns about jury duty scams

Ohio County, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Circuit Clerks Office has received multiples messages from residents that a jury duty phone call scam is traveling around the valley.

The calls being reported are asking for residents to head to the Sheriff’s Office to post a bond for not showing up for jury duty.

The person making the scam calls will identify themselves as a deputy and will give a badge number and will ask for credit card information.

Ohio County Circuit Clerks Office is in charge of jury duty and notifying jurors on when to report. This is not done over the phone

If you receive this type of phone call please contact the Ohio County Circuit Court at 304-234-3611