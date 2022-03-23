WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF)

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard says he needs the green light from county commissioners to hire two more deputies.

Sheriff Howard told commissioners at Tuesday night’s meeting that two security guards, who are already working in the department, have passed all of the necessary testing they need so far.

The sheriff says that timing is crucial because the faster they get hired, the quicker their applications can be turned into the West Virginia State Police Academy, the better.

The police academy requires sixteen weeks of training. In addition, they’ll also need other necessary training through the sheriff’s department.

Academy training spots are filling up quickly for August and they have already missed April’s testing opportunity.

According to Sheriff Howard, he is confident in their abilities.

They’re ready to go. They’ve been through all of their checks and everything and they’re ready to just walk through the door and actually they are current employees. They’re two of our security guards already. So, we already know how they work. We already have a good working relationship because they do very good at the security positions they are in now. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Howard says he lost four deputies, who retired from the department, in the last six months.

Also at the meeting, commissioners asked Sheriff Howard to help find necessary grant money for improvements that need to be made at the sheriff’s office annex.

Sheriff Howard sits on various courthouse boards that help find federal funding for enhancements to courthouses and annexes throughout the Mountain State.

Those enhancements include everything from security camera and x-ray machine updates to other improvements like new front doors for a courthouse.