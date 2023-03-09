CINCINNATI, OHIO (WTRF)– – Workplace safety investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor discovered multiple fire safety hazards at a Dollar General store in Cincinnati after being alerted by the West Chester Township Fire Department of Ohio.

Inspectors found exit routes, doors, and fire extinguishers blocked the discount chain store. Dollar General has been federally penalized more than $15 million for similar dangers since 2017.

“Fast access to fire extinguishers and exit doors and the routes to them is a matter of life and death in an emergency, and yet – despite millions in fines and safety violations at more than 180 locations – Dollar General continues to repeatedly ignore these conditions and risk the safety of their employees,” said OSHA Area Director Ken Montgomery in Cincinnati. “The company must change the way it operates and ensure that its store locations meet federal workplace safety standards before tragedy strikes.”

Last September and November 2022, inspectors with the department’s Occupation Safety and Health Administration found exit routes throughout the store and a storeroom emergency exit and fire extinguishers blocked by stacks of merchandise and rolling containers. These findings cost the store operator DolGen Midwest LLC $254,478 for the repeated safety violations and proposed penalties.

The parent companies, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC. have a history of willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations, and are included in OSHA’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC, who’s headquarters is in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, has approximately 18,000 stores, 17 distribution centers in 47 states, and employs more than 150,000 workers. The company is ranked #91 on the Fortune 100 list of companies in 2021, and the publicly traded company reported $33.7 billion in sales in the fiscal year 2020.

Dollar General has 15 business days from the day they received their citation and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the finding before the independent Occupation Safety and Health Review Commission.