Ohio elderly population will outnumber children sooner than you think

According to a recent U.S. Census Bureau report, the elderly population will soon outnumber children for the first time in the country’s history.

Data shows, in 2035, there will be 78 million seniors compared to 76.4 million under the age of 18.

Officials believe it’s because Americans are having fewer children.

Plus, Americans have a longer life expectancy thanks to advancements in medicine.

But with this demographic shift, comes a unique set of public health challenges.

“We need to add more healthcare facilities and federally funded wellness programs in order to provide education about preventative maintenance and to look at health care issues we will all face as we age,” said Terry Jill Bonar, Trauma Program Manager for OVMC & EORH.

According to the report, Ohio is on track to become one of a handful of states to see this shift first.

In fact, estimates found 64 of Ohio’s 88 counties are on target for the older group to outnumber the younger one by 2020.