Ohio Fire Marshal investigating how Bellaire fire was started

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)- The Ohio Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire that left destroyed a building yesterday in Bellaire.

Both the Ohio Fire Marshal and the Ohio EPA were at the scene on South Belmont Street earlier today.

Fire authorities are still investigating to find a cause to the fire that burned down an electronic repair shop.

Ohio EPA officials say they will help the owner get rid of materials

Materials inside the building include computers, laptops and other electronics.

Stay with 7 News as we continue to work on finding details about what started the fire.