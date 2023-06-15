OHIO (WTRF) — This is National Celebrate Adult Education Week.

The Ohio Department of Education….and Department of Higher Education…held a joint event in St. Clairsville today, letting people know about adult education options.

They say there are twenty different providers in southeast Ohio that can help people to get their diploma and move on from there to a career center or community college.

“Many of our folks are moving into a skilled trade. Right now there’s a huge demand for that. So there’s lots of opportunities to connect with apprenticeship programs around the state, as well as there’s a big demand for health care industry fields, whether it be phlebotomy, STNA. Getting your foot in the door there and seeing if it’s the right career four you before maybe moving on to your LPN or your RN.” T.J. Armstrong, Senior Program Mgr., Ohio Department of Higher Education

To find out more, search online for Ohio Adult Options.

That will bring up all the different program opportunities available.