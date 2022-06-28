WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 377 Tuesday that will provide more than 500 million dollars to establish the Appalachian Community Grant Program.

It sets into motion initiatives to strengthen Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties plus it provides dollars for the upcoming election in the state on August 2nd.

The new house bill provides funding to populations of 50,000 or fewer residents for costs associated with COVID-19.

According to the governor, the money will be used for everything from infrastructure to workforce development projects to healthcare services for communities and schools.

It could be used for a lot of different things. it can be used for revitalization of downtown, other infrastructure projects. It can be used for anything having to do with the health of the community whether that’s mental health or clinics or other things. So, let your imagination go and come up with great plans and Lydia will walk you through the timeline and how that is exactly going to happen. Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

Again, the other aspect of the funding will go specifically to the county boards of elections for the August second primary.

The new bill received full bipartisan support from all 96 county commissioners.