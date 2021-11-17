1 missing, 3 rescued after boats collide in Ohio

One person was missing Wednesday and three others were taken to hospitals after two boats collided on Lake Erie, authorities said.

The crash occured Tuesday night near Cranberry Creek.

The Huron Fire Department rescued two people and another boater found the third, authorities said. It is believed all were ejected from the boats in the colision.

Their names and conditions have not been released.

Coast Guard vessels and a Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit joined the fire department’s dive team in searching for the missing person.

The Coast Guard was investigating the cause of the crash.

No other information was available.