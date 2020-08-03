1-year-old killed, 2 adults wounded in Ohio shooting; police looking for subject in pickup truck

A 1-year-old is dead and two adults are hospitalized in a shooting in Ohio.

Police in Akron say a suspect on Sunday night opened fire on a home, hitting the baby and wounding a man and a woman who were inside.

The child died at a hospital.

Police say the adults sustained wounds to their lower extremities that are not considered life threatening.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Detectives say they are looking for a Dodge Ram Pickup in connection with the shooting.