10 rescued after being stranded on ice floes in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say Coast Guard and fire department personnel rescued 10 people who were stranded on ice floes in Lake Erie in Cleveland.

Coast Guard Great Lakes said in a Twitter post that an ice rescue team and local agencies responded at about 4:30 p.m.

Sunday to a report of 10 people stranded on two separate ice floes near Edgewater Park.

A helicopter was dispatched from Air Station Detroit for air support.

The Coast Guard said six people were rescued via an ice skiff and fire department rescuers escorted the other four people off the ice.