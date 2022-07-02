(WTRF) — Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, a 10-year-old girl was denied an abortion in Ohio, according to The Hill.

The girl is now seeking an abortion in Indiana since with the Supreme Court ruling and Ohio’s law, abortions cannot be performed past six weeks of pregnancy when the baby’s heartbeat can be detected, reports say.

The patient was six weeks and three days pregnant, says The Hill and the Indianapolis Star.

Ohio is one of several states to ban or restrict abortion following the Supreme Court’s ruling that abortion is not a constitutional right.