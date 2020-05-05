Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

12-year-old Ohio boy dies in house fire

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADFORD, Ohio (AP) – A 12-year-old boy died after fire destroyed his family’s home in Western Ohio.

His parents and two sisters were able to escape.

The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Kaleb Huff. His cause of death has yet to be determined.

Authorities say the fire was reported shortly after 11:00 Monday night.

The fire remains under investigation, but it reportedly appeared to start outside the residence and quickly spread to the kitchen and other parts of the home.

It is not clear if anyone else was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter