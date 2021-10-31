14-year-old shot while walking through Ohio apartment complex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 14-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg on Saturday night.

He told police he was walking through the Southpark Apartment Complex in South Franklinton around 11:15 p.m. when he heard a gun shot.

The victim said he took off running, finally realizing he had been shot when he got to a friend’s apartment.

The victim’s father transported him to an area hospital where he was listed as stable.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).