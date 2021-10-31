14-year-old shot while walking through Ohio apartment complex

Ohio Headlines

by: Jennifer Bowers

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 14-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg on Saturday night.

He told police he was walking through the Southpark Apartment Complex in South Franklinton around 11:15 p.m. when he heard a gun shot.

The victim said he took off running, finally realizing he had been shot when he got to a friend’s apartment.

The victim’s father transported him to an area hospital where he was listed as stable.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter