17 arrested in Summit County human trafficking operation

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities in Summit County arrested 17 people in a human trafficking operation.

The investigation involved the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Akron Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Prosecutor’s Office and Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the following were arrested for answering an online advertisement offering explicit sexual services for cash payment:

Michael Magoline, 53, Akron: soliciting.

Matthew Beachy, 37, Shreve: soliciting.

Carlos Carabello, 37, Brunswick: soliciting.

Daniel Manweiler, 54, Fairlawn: soliciting.

Domingo Fontanez Jr., 42, Akron: soliciting.

Raymond Ryland, 62, Wadsworth: soliciting.

Ken Swope, 56, Akron: soliciting.

Ronald Kaiser, 52, Warren: soliciting.

Benny Brown, 54, Newton Falls: soliciting.

Amanda Blanc, 38, Canton: soliciting.

Domonique Powell, 38, Akron: soliciting.

Timothy Durham, 25, Akron, soliciting, possession of drugs, warrant for robbery.

James McCarroll, 41, Ravenna: soliciting and resisting arrest.

Rayshawn Hill, 29, Akron: warrant for failure to comply and domestic violence.

Carl Walker, 39, Cleveland: warrant for receiving stolen property.

Seth Mellie, 33, Canton: promoting prostitution.

Doyle Smith, 41, Lexington, Kentucky: soliciting.

(Photos courtesy: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

“To the all the men and women who responded to the sexual service advertisements and were not apprehended during this operation, we know who you are,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Thursday.

Services were offered to victims by RAHAB Ministries and the Rape Crisis Center of Medina and Summit counties.