17 people shot in Cincinnati early Sunday in separate incidents

CINCINNATI, OH (CNN) Authorities say 17 people were shot in a string of shootings across Cincinnati early Sunday.
Investigators say there were three separate shootings that took place within 90 minutes of one another, but they are not related.
Police say 10 people were shot in Over-the-Rhine, killing two people.
In Avondale, four people were shot, and three people were shot in Walnut Hills.
The extent of the injuries at each location is still unclear.
