2 adults, 2 kids found shot to death in Ohio home

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Two adults and two children have been found shot to death inside a northeastern Ohio home.

Authorities say the bodies were found around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to the Avon Lake home to conduct a welfare check.

It’s not clear when the shootings occurred or what prompted the violence, but authorities believe the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.

The names of the four people were not released, and authorities have not said if they were all related.

They also have not disclosed who sought the welfare check or why it was requested.

Avon Lake police are investigating the deaths along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter